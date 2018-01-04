A city-run daycare shut down after the building was deemed "structurally unsound" will reopen on students' first day back to school.

Parents of kids who attend a daycare at Scout Hall, located in Coquitlam's Blue Mountain Park, were told Tuesday night that the building was closed effective immediately.

Coquitlam's director of parks told CTV News that small amounts of dry rot had been uncovered during routine maintenance, and there was no known date of reopening. However, the director said crews would begin work as quickly as possible, and that they were hopeful it would reopen soon.

While the daycare is only in operation on school days and no students were affected this week, the sudden announcement had parents scrambling in a region where daycare spaces are already hard to come by.

The non-profit said it would try to find another location for the 25 kids in the interim, but that it would be a challenge as any space must first be approved by the city and Fraser Health.

Fortunately, on Thursday morning the city informed the daycare's operators that work would be completed by the first school day of 2018.

"Thanks to the hard work of various city employees we will be able to operate without disruption," the daycare director said in an email.

Coquitlam's general manager of parks, recreation and culture told the director there will be further discussions in the future about the building. Raul Allueva said it is slated for removal and potential replacement in the next two to three years, provided there are no further issues until then.

Allueva said the city will provide notice in advance for anything that will impact operations or long-term use.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward