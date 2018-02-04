The Coquihalla Highway re-opened Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a tour bus just north of Hope, B.C. closed it on earlier in the day.

DriveBC said a northbound lane closure is still in effect while crews recover the vehicle.

BC Emergency Health Services said in a tweet that paramedics were responding to the motor vehicle incident involving a tour bus.

One person was transported to hospital and they are in stable condition.

Paramedics remained on scene to care for remaining bus passengers.

 