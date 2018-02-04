Coquihalla re-opens after tour bus collision north of Hope
A Drive BC road camera at Mine Creek shows an empty Coquihalla Highway after it was closed due to an incident involving a tour bus on Feb. 4, 2018. (Drive BC)
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:56PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 1:11PM PST
The Coquihalla Highway re-opened Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a tour bus just north of Hope, B.C. closed it on earlier in the day.
DriveBC said a northbound lane closure is still in effect while crews recover the vehicle.
BC Emergency Health Services said in a tweet that paramedics were responding to the motor vehicle incident involving a tour bus.
One person was transported to hospital and they are in stable condition.
Paramedics remained on scene to care for remaining bus passengers.
