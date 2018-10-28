The Coquihalla Highway has re-opened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday after it was shut down in both directions between Hope and Merritt for seveal hours due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC also warned of slippery conditions and to drive carefully because of winter conditions.

Marvin Neil, a truck driver on his way to Calgary, said many drivers are stranded because they cannot get up the hill.

“The lights for the chain-up area were not flashing and we went right by it. Then it was too late and now here we are, stuck on the hill,” Neil said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said electrical issues caused the chain-up lights to be deactivated until 10 a.m.

It also admitted the province was not prepared for heavy snowfall, saying “a storm cell came through bringing heavy and unforecasted snowfall amounts, causing compact snow and slippery conditions to form on the highway.”

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area, saying the highway has already seen up to 10 cm of snow and another five to 10 cm is expected later in the day.

It warns weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in dangerous driving conditions. It also reminds drivers heavy snow may limit visibility.

The ministry said crews are working with several tow operators to clear the highway caused by spun-out commercial vehicles.