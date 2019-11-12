

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A section of B.C. highway is closed in both directions following what officials are describing as a "vehicle incident."

Few details are known about what happened, but the Ministry of Transportation posted that Highway 5 was closed shortly after noon. The incident occurred south of the Carolin Mine Road exit, which is northeast of Hope.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress, and that drivers should consider taking Highway 1 or Highway 3 as an alternate route.

The ministry has not yet provided an estimate of when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available