Coquihalla Highway repairs: B.C. officials to give update on progress

A significant update on the progress being made to repair a major highway connection between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior is coming from officials Wednesday.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is expected to give the highway update during a briefing on B.C.'s ongoing flood response Wednesday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Highway 5, or the Coquihalla Highway, was severely damaged during a November atmospheric river that caused catastrophic flooding and landslides across southern B.C. Officials said there were 20 impacted sites stretching across about 130 kilometres of the highway.

With the Coquihalla closed for repairs, Highway 3 has been restricted to essential travel only, leaving it primarily clear for trucks. Once Highway 5 reopens to commercial vehicles, Highway 3 is expected to reopen for non-essential travel.

On Monday, Fleming said the government expects the Coquihalla will reopen at some point during the holiday season. A clearer timeline might be outlined during Wednesday's briefing.

"From engineers to suppliers to construction firms to workers and their trade unions, all of them understand how important this corridor is to B.C., to our economy and to our way of life," he said on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel