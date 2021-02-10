VANCOUVER -- One person has died and dozens are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5, B.C. officials say.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday about five kilometres north of the Highway 5 split with Highway 3, near Hope, B.C.

Few details are known other than that road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash. Northbound lanes were still closed hours later, and there was no estimated time of reopening as of 11:45 a.m.

Mounties said an "undetermined number" of people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Emergency Health Services said 13 ambulances and three air ambulances were sent to the scene.

Three patients were taken to hospital in critical condition, BCEHS said. It was not immediately clear whether one of those three was the person who did not survive.

"At least 35 patients" were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said in an email.

Drivers who rely on the Coquihalla Highway are asked to take an alternate route. They're advised to monitor DriveBC on Twitter for updates on the closure.

Traffic is being forced off the highway at the junction with Highway 3.

Anyone with more information on the crash, including dash-cam video, is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack.

There were weather warnings and statements in effect across B.C. on Wednesday morning, as an Arctic air mass settled over the province.

Environment Canada warned temperatures in southern B.C. would be dropping, and that some areas could be as much as 20 degrees cooler than the seasonal norm.

Photos from the crash scene showed snow-covered lanes, suggesting the highway may have been slippery at the time.