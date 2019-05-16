Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt
A lineup of cars is seen on the Coquihalla Highway after a crash shut down the roadway on May 16, 2019. (@conalcampbell / Twitter).
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:16PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:40PM PDT
Drive BC is warning motorists that the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt following a vehicle incident.
The incident occurred near the Kingsvale Bridge south of Coldwater Road, but the details of what happened are unclear.
Drive BC said an assessment is in progress, but had no estimated time of re-opening.
In the meantime, drivers are being asked to use an alternate route via Highway 1.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available