

CTV News Vancouver





Drive BC is warning motorists that the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt following a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred near the Kingsvale Bridge south of Coldwater Road, but the details of what happened are unclear.

Drive BC said an assessment is in progress, but had no estimated time of re-opening.

In the meantime, drivers are being asked to use an alternate route via Highway 1.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available

@NEWS1130 @AM730Traffic @cbcnewsbc Vehicle incident (likely a major collision) has the Coquihalla shut down in both directions near the Coldwater exit about 15 minutes south of Merritt. pic.twitter.com/JoBr6C8vTA — Conal Campbell (@conalcampbell) May 17, 2019