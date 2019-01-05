

CTV Vancouver





Heavy snowfall is expected for the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the highway between Hope and Merritt, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate by late Sunday afternoon.

The weather agency said periods of snow will continue throughout the night with an additional five to 10 centimetres forecasted.

It reminds drivers to drive with caution, adding conditions in the mountains can suddenly change.

To see road conditions, visit DriveBC (link).