

CTV News Vancouver





Drive BC is warning motorists that part of the Coquihalla Highway is closed to traffic following a vehicle incident.

In a tweet posted at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the agency said the southbound lanes of Highway 5 were closed south of Othello Road in Hope.

An alternate route was set up via Highway 8 and Highway 1.

It's unclear what happened or when the roadway might reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available