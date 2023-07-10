Coquihalla back open in one direction after major crash

A multi-vehicle collision shut down a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Monday.

The crash took place at Box Canyon near the Great Beat Snowshed, according to DriveBC.

The roadway was closed in both directions around 3:30 p.m., and reopened to northbound traffic around 5:45 p.m.

Transportation officials warn of “heavy congestion” on the reopened part of the highway.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 2:04 p.m. and sent four ambulances and two air ambulances to the site. Two patients were taken to hospital. A traffic camera shows a closed section of the Coquihalla Highway (DriveBC)