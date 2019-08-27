

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





A veteran officer from the Delta Police Department who retired earlier this year after being accused of sexual misconduct with a member of the public has been retroactively fired.

An external investigation determined former inspector Varun Naidu made inappropriate sexual remarks to a potential police recruit, both in person and via text, and then lied about it to investigators.

He retired from the force back in May, but as a result of the investigation's findings, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner announced Tuesday that Naidu's records will be updated to reflect that he was dismissed.

The probe described Naidu's conduct as a "deliberate and calculating effort to establish safeguards that would enable him to engage in a covert and sexually explicit relationship" with the potential recruit.

"(Naidu was) in a position of trust and authority by virtue of being a male, a police officer, a senior officer and someone who could have significant influence on (the woman's) career aspirations," it found.

Naidu's decision to give false or misleading evidence to an investigator also undermined the reputation of his department and the policing profession, according to Saanich Police Chief Scott Green, who acted as the external disciplining authority.

It's unclear whether Naidu's firing will have any impact on his pension. The Delta Police Department said Tuesday that the former inspector is on a reduced pension as a result of retiring early.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord also issued a statement saying he supports the findings of the investigation, and is grateful to Saanich police for their efforts.

"Inspector Naidu's actions fell below the standard that we expect of our employees. And we have even higher expectations of our senior officers," Dubord said. "I want to be clear. This type of behaviour is not tolerated within our organization. I'm very disappointed that a Delta police officer treated a member of the public in such an inappropriate and disrespectful fashion."

After Naidu was accused, police reviewed the work he was involved with and determined that his actions "should not impact any past or current court proceedings," the department said.