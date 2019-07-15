Cop couple: Husband and wife retire from the VPD together
Constables Pam and Andy Dawes are shown in undated images posted by the Vancouver Police Department.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:52AM PDT
Vancouver police are celebrating a very special retirement.
Constables Pam and Andy Dawes are stepping down after nearly 60 years of police service together.
The husband and wife were thanked for their service in a message on Twitter from Deputy Chief Howard Chow.
"Andy found his first uniform, and it still fits," Chow wrote.
"Wish I could say the same."
The Vancouver Police Department shared Chow's message, writing, "We're wishing this lovely couple all the best in their retirement!"