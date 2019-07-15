

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are celebrating a very special retirement.

Constables Pam and Andy Dawes are stepping down after nearly 60 years of police service together.

The husband and wife were thanked for their service in a message on Twitter from Deputy Chief Howard Chow.

"Andy found his first uniform, and it still fits," Chow wrote.

"Wish I could say the same."

The Vancouver Police Department shared Chow's message, writing, "We're wishing this lovely couple all the best in their retirement!"