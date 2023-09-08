Cop charged in crash that injured pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Surveillance video shows a Vancouver police cruiser driving down East Hastings Street moments before striking a pedestrian who had been standing still in the roadway for several seconds. Surveillance video shows a Vancouver police cruiser driving down East Hastings Street moments before striking a pedestrian who had been standing still in the roadway for several seconds.

