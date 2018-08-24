

CTV Vancouver





The Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who was charged this week with touching a minor for a sexual purpose has been on a paid suspension for the last 20 months, according to his employer.

The RCMP said Const. Gregory Scott Bakker was suspended with pay back in December 2016 as the force launched separate Code of Conduct and criminal investigations into his alleged behaviour.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, told CTV News that Bakker's employment status is being reassessed now that he has been criminally charged.

"A conduct dismissal hearing is pending," Linteau said in an email.

Bakker is charged with one count each of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose and breach of trust. The charges stem from alleged conduct that took place between July and November 2016 in cities across the Lower Mainland, including Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Surrey.

No further details about the specific allegations against Bakker have been released.

The officer was arrested, charged and then released from custody this week on 17 court-ordered conditions. The conditions name two underage girls, both of whom Bakker is ordered not to contact. He is also instructed not to contact their families or anyone connected to them from B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Bakker is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 5.

Criminologist Rob Gordon said the RCMP has a well-structured discipline code with prescribes a variety of procedures that have to be followed during investigations.

"There really is no choice. You have to move carefully with these prosecutions and that takes time," he said.

"It's unfortunate that that then involves delay. It's unfortunate for the victims and their families."

Both of the investigations into his conduct were handled internally through the RCMP, but the force said the criminal probe was handled through the Surrey detachment.

CTV News visited Bakker's Maple Ridge home on Thursday but was told to leave the property. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Neighbours described the accused as a friendly man who has three kids. His youngest daughter has a serious neurological disease requiring expensive equipment to treat, according to an online fundraiser set up by his family.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Jon Woodward