Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at sea

A B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.

The grandfather from Blind Bay, who lived off crackers and a bag of nacho chips during his ordeal, figured he would either be found or would drift toward the shore within a few weeks.

“You basically just have to take it one thing at a time,” said a very calm Don Cavers.

“There’s no point in getting too excited because there’s nobody around to get excited with.”

In early December, after the 77-year-old left Colombia for Puerto Rico, his sailboat began taking on water about 160 kilometres from shore.

He spent hours bailing it out, hand-steering the ship and drying-off critical navigation and communication equipment.

But on day five, the ship hit a reef.

The boat sinking, Cavers grabbed whatever he could before getting in the life raft.

“I got off the boat with a pair of shorts, a T-shirt, a jacket, a handheld radio, a box of crackers and a pack of chips,” he said.

He had enough water, and eventually learned he could catch tiny fish.

“I had this handful of little fish, and there was absolutely no hesitation: Down the hatch they went,” he said with a chuckle. “I think most times I would have paused, but there was no pause.”

His family was worried sick and convinced authorities to issue an alert that he was missing.

Then, the crew of a freighter called the Bulk Pangaea spotted his orange, covered raft, and pulled him to safety.

“Weight loss was a big factor. I didn’t realize how weak I’d gotten until I was trying to climb the ladder onto the ship,” said Cavers, who is very grateful to be back home with his family.

He also admitted he’s a big fan of Colombian nacho chips, not just because they kept him alive, but also because “they have a real kick.”

“They should sell them here,” he said.