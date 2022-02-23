Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at sea

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware

Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener