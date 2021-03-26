VANCOUVER -- U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a convicted murderer who escaped from a federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley in October.

Roderick Muchikekwanape, 42, was unaccounted for during a routine check at Mission Institution minimum security prison on Oct. 29, and was soon spotted on surveillance cameras in Washington state.

After several months without any updates, U.S. Marshals renewed their appeal to the public for help locating the escaped convict last week.

In a news release Friday, the Marshal service said it had received multiple anonymous tips that Muchikekwanape was in San Diego, Calif.

The investigation led officers to the University of California San Diego Hillcrest Hospital, where they located and arrested the escaped prisoner without incident, according to U.S. Marshals.

He was taken to a federal courthouse and will be held for extradition to Canada, Marshals said.

Muchikekwanape is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder of Kimberly Clarke in Winnipeg in 1998. The mother was killed as she was walking home from a party in the north end of the city.

An autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted and beaten.