Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide turns himself in to Victoria police
A convicted murderer wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned himself in to the Victoria Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.
A wanted person alert went out for Jamie Garth Hunt on Dec. 28, and he turned himself in the following day, according to police.
That alert warned the public to “exercise caution,” not approach or confront the 41-year-old, and call 911 “immediately” if he’s spotted.
The VicPD confirmed Hunt’s Dec. 29 arrest date to CTV News. When asked why police waited four days to notify the public, a spokesperson said in an email: “The arrest occurred late in the afternoon on a Friday prior to the long weekend with reduced staffing, so there was a delay in notifying of his arrest.”
A warrant was out for Hunt’s arrest for breaching conditions of his parole, but police told CTV News they would not disclose which conditions he allegedly breached.
Hunt is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder committed in 2006, and was granted day parole for a period of six months on Nov. 1, according to his parole document released to CTV News by request.
The conditions of Hunt’s parole, as laid out in the document, were: He must not consume, purchase or possess drugs or alcohol; he must not associate or communicate with any he knows or believes is involved in criminal activity, substance abuse or gang activity; he must follow the treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor; and he must immediately report all relationships with women, whether sexual or not.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, signalling the conflict between Hamas and Israel could be expanding to engulf more of the region.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
-
