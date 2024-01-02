Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide turns himself in to Victoria police

A convicted murderer wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned himself in to the Victoria Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.

A wanted person alert went out for Jamie Garth Hunt on Dec. 28, and he turned himself in the following day, according to police.

That alert warned the public to “exercise caution,” not approach or confront the 41-year-old, and call 911 “immediately” if he’s spotted.

The VicPD confirmed Hunt’s Dec. 29 arrest date to CTV News. When asked why police waited four days to notify the public, a spokesperson said in an email: “The arrest occurred late in the afternoon on a Friday prior to the long weekend with reduced staffing, so there was a delay in notifying of his arrest.”

A warrant was out for Hunt’s arrest for breaching conditions of his parole, but police told CTV News they would not disclose which conditions he allegedly breached.

Hunt is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder committed in 2006, and was granted day parole for a period of six months on Nov. 1, according to his parole document released to CTV News by request.

The conditions of Hunt’s parole, as laid out in the document, were: He must not consume, purchase or possess drugs or alcohol; he must not associate or communicate with any he knows or believes is involved in criminal activity, substance abuse or gang activity; he must follow the treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor; and he must immediately report all relationships with women, whether sexual or not.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday