Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police

    Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.

    In a news release Thursday, investigators said 41-year-old Jamie Garth Hunt is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in 2007.

    Hunt is described as 5'8" tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police said he has distinctive tattoos, including the words "Original Gangster" and flames tattooed prominently on his neck.

    "If you see Jamie Garth Hunt, exercise caution and do not approach or confront him. Call 911 immediately," police said in the release.

    Anyone with information on Hunt's whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 and dial extension 1, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

