A year after a parole board said it was concerned about his risk to reoffend, a convicted child abductor has been released and is living in Vancouver.

Randall Hopley was sentenced to seven years in November 2013, but was given two years’ credit for time served. His mandatory release date was set for Thursday.

In a statement announcing his release, Vancouver police said they also believe he poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young boys.

The 53-year-old was convicted of snatching a sleeping three-year-old child from a second-floor bedroom in Sparwood back in 2011. Hopley kept Kienan Hebert for four days before returning him, following a public plea from the child's parents.

The child was physically unharmed.

Hopley pleaded guilty to the abduction, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. He received the sentence, which came with an additional 10 years of supervision following his release.

Among the conditions of his release, Hopley cannot be in, near or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to gather unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor, the Vancouver Police Department said. Those places include schools, parks, swimming pools and recreation centres.

He cannot be near anyone under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor.

He is also under a daily curfew, and must be in his residents from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hopley designated a long-term offender after courts heard he had a long history of offences against children, including sexual assault while living in a foster home as a teenager.

Last year, Hopley faced a federal parole board which determined he would likely still harm a child if he was released.

In the board’s 2017 decision, they wrote he had not participated in psychological assessments, nor had he taken part in rehabilitation programs. Denying his parole at the time, the decision from the board said he showed “little remorse or understanding” in his criminal behaviour.

Anyone who sees Hopley in violation of his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately. He’s been described as white, 5’9” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and often has a beard.

With files from The Canadian Press