City officials in Ontario are demanding answers about how a B.C. woman convicted of sexual assaults against pre-school aged children ended up in their community.

Madilyn Harks, previously known as Matthew Ralf Harks, was last convicted of sexual assault in 2010.

Peel Regional Police issued a warning about Harks Friday, warning the public she is at a risk to re-offend.

"Information received by Peel Regional Police indicates that Harks is at an elevated risk to re-offend. Peel Regional Police and Correctional Service of Canada will be working together to monitor Harks’ activities within the community," police said in a release.

Peel Police said Harks' victims have included neighbours and a fellow member of a church congregation, and she has been convicted three times of sexual assault against females under the age of eight.

Harks was the subject of a warning from police in Vancouver in 2010.

Harks' presence has prompted a backlash from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and other members of city council.

"It is completely unacceptable that (Harks) has been dumped by Correctional Service Canada in Brampton," Brown wrote in a letter addressed to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. "The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example that our justice system is broken."

The Mayor has written letters to the Public Safety Minister, and Minister Mulroney regarding concerns pertaining to the release of Madilyn Harks, convicted sex offender being released in the Brampton. pic.twitter.com/qld8evguu5 — Pat Fortini (@pat_fortini) March 25, 2019

Coun. Gurpreet Dhillon also wrote to Goodale, calling it "unacceptable" to have her in the city.

"The fact that this convicted child sex offender will be housed in the heart of our city near recreation centres, playgrounds, schools and churches is reprehensible," he wrote. "Brampton is not a dumping ground for people of deviant behaviour."

But Goodale's office argues that Harks is facing some of the strictest supervisory measures available for released offenders.

"The government cannot simply put someone who has served their sentence back in jail, no matter how reprehensible their crime," Scott Bardsley, a spokesperson for Public Safety, said in a statement to the Canadian Press. "To deal with the most difficult cases, the courts, correctional workers, police and community partners put in place and enforce strict measures to ensure the safety of the public."

Despite their initial warning, police say Harks' rights as a citizen must be respected.

"Although Madilyn Harks does present an elevated risk to reoffend, she does remain a citizen of Canada and her rights are guaranteed," said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken. "We as a police service must act to protect those rights if they are infringed upon."

Harks faces a host of conditions to abide by including not being allowed in public swimming areas, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres or from being in the presence of children under the age of 14 unless accompanied by an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

With files from the Canadian Press