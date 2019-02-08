A convicted animal killer has been sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to a breach of her release conditions.

However, with time served, Kayla Bourque will only serve 20 days with credit for her time in custody.

The 29-year-old will still have to abide by 42 conditions upon release.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, the Crown told the court Bourque admitted to a New Westminster police officer she had accessed the internet, which was against her conditions.

Crown said she told the officer she'd been posing as a fictional character on a chat site and had talked about killing people. Prosecution said her room was searched afterward, and graphic drawings were found.

Bourque sat next to her lawyer during the hearing, at times writing notes. Her lawyer said she's working with a psychologist and "wants to change."

She also addressed the court for the first time, saying she feels "prevented or held back from climbing out of" what she called the hole she dug herself.

She told the court she feels the people involved in her life and her monitoring are scared of her. The judge disagreed, saying they have a job to do.

He advised her to focus on making positive changes and to pursue her artistic talent.

Bourque told the court she feels like she has nothing to show for her life and feels stunted. Defence said she has requested treatment, not just monitoring and assessments.

Bourque is considered a high-risk offender, and was previously convicted of brutally butchering two of her family's pets.

She pleaded guilty to slaughtering a cat and dog back in 2012, when she was a student at Simon Fraser University. At the time, it was alleged she'd told another student she fantasized about killing homeless people.

Investigators discovered what they described as a "kill kit" in her dorm room, containing a syringe, mask and restraints. After serving time, she was released to a halfway house in New Westminster.

She was then moved to Surrey last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber