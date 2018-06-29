

CTV Vancouver





Corrections officials issued a public notification Sunday that a woman with a criminal history of violent offences against people and animals is moving to Surrey, B.C..

Kayla Bourque is relocating from New Westminster, the province's privacy and high-risk offender notification analyst said in a statement.

The 28-year-old has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She pleaded guilty to killing her family's cat and dog back in 2009, and was deemed a high-risk offender by the B.C. Corrections Branch. During the investigation, police said they'd seized what they called a "kill kit" – a knife, syringe, restraints, black gloves and a demon mask – from her residence.

When she first moved to New Westminster, the branch said she had an "escalating criminal history."

On Friday, corrections officials said the violent offender is still subject to "highly intensive monitoring" by authorities, and is under 43 court-ordered conditions.

The conditions include that she cannot be outside between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless for emergency medical treatment or with written permission from her probation officer. She cannot have any contact with people under the age of 18, nor can she attend any public schools, parks, playgrounds or public swimming pools.

She also cannot engage in study, employment or volunteer work that would put her in contact with animals or vulnerable people including the elderly.

She can't possess any type of pornography, cannot access the internet or a device capable of accessing the internet, and cannot be on social media sites and discussing violent or gory topics.

Bourque must participate in psychiatric or psychological assessments, counselling or educational programing, and cannot have a relationship with anyone not approved by her parole officer.

She cannot be in possession of any weapons, masks, needles, or devices that can be used to restrain a person, and cannot apply for travel documents such as passports.