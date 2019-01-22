

CTV Vancouver





A high-risk offender who was convicted of brutally butchering two of her family's pets has pleaded guilty to breach of recognizance.

Kayla Bourque was taken into custody on Jan. 10 after breaching two of the 43 court-ordered conditions she'd been living under since she left prison, including possessing pornography and accessing the internet.

The 28-year-old will be sentenced on February 8.

Bourque pleaded guilty to slaughtering her family's cat and dog back in 2012. She was a student at Simon Fraser University at the time, and had allegedly also told another student she fantasized about killing homeless people.

Investigators recovered what they described as a "kill kit" in her dorm room which included a syringe, mask and restraints.

Bourque was released into a halfway house in New Westminster in 2015. B.C.'s Ministry of Public Safety notified the public that she had been moved to Surrey in June of last year.