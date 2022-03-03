Convenience store owner, bystanders tackle suspect who allegedly tried to fire gun near SkyTrain station: transit police

Transit police say a man has been arrested and charged with several offences after allegedly trying to fire a gun near a SkyTrain station and convenience store.

The incident unfolded on Feb. 24, police said. Officers were called about a man who was outside a convenience store that's across the street from Surrey Central Station. The man was allegedly racking a handgun and appeared to be preparing to use it.

Police said people who were near the suspect, including the owner of the convenience store, "tackled the suspect after seeing the gun in his hand."

Once police arrived on scene, the man reportedly fled the area. He was chased by officers, who arrested him behind another business. One officer was injured during the arrest and was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect had a Glock 19 in his waistband.

"Whenever a firearm is involved in a call, it presents a volatile and often unpredictable situation where the potential for tragedy is heightened. Thankfully, this situation was resolved quickly and without serious injury to anyone involved," said Const. Amanda Steed in a news release.

"Transit police would never recommend that bystanders put themselves at risk. We urge those who witness or who are in immediate danger, to call 911."

Police said Kevin Richard Petit, 36, has been charged with multiple firearms offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm. Petit is from Saskatchewan and is considered a high-risk violent offender. He's remains in police custody.