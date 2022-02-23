Contentious and complicated: What's ahead as Abbotsford works to upgrade dikes

Money.

And lots of it.

That’s what it will take to upgrade dikes in Abbotsford following November’s devastating floods. But after the provincial government’s budget was released Tuesday, the city’s mayor is optimistic B.C. will make a substantial investment to get this done.

The province has said it will allocate millions to support community climate change preparedness and emergency management. This includes rebuilding dikes, although it’s not clear exactly how much money will go toward this.

“I think from a high level, I was pleased with what I saw in the budget,” said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun.

He said the city has been working for months on mitigation plans, which will eventually go to city council and then the province.

But he said before any decisions are made, there will be opportunity for community input on the options for diking improvements.

“There will be, I think, vigorous debate about those options,’ Braun said.

He expects decisions around diking upgrades will be complicated and likely contentious.

For example, he said raising the dike in one area – such as the so-called “Lake Bottom,” so named because it was created by the draining of Sumas Lake in the early 20th century – could negatively impact farmers in another area.

“Raising the dike over here is wonderful for the lake bottom (properties), but not so wonderful for the farmers who are on the western or opposite side of the dike because if they had three feet of water this time and we raise the dike a metre, they’re going to have six feet of water,” Braun explained.

“They’re not going to be happy about that.”

The mayor says improvements to diking will have to take place in phases and will require substantial funding from the federal government as well.

“Barrowtown getting a new pump station … is top of the list for me, which would then give us the capability to pump water out of the Sumas River, which existing pumps don’t do,” the mayor said.

“They only pump the water from the lake bottom via the water that comes through the canal.”

Braun says replacing the pump station would come with an estimated $400-million price tag.