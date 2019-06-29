The Canadian trash that sat rotting in a port in the Philippines for six years causing a diplomatic row, is now back in Canada.

The Anna Maersk docked at Deltaport near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal early Saturday morning, carrying all 69 containers.

The garbage is destined for an incineration facility in Burnaby that will turn the trash into electricity.

CTV News took a tour of Waste-to-Energy Facility earlier this month and saw how the entire process works.

“The choice is going to be to incinerate it, which is a pity,” said Vito Buonsante, an environmental policy professor at McMaster University. “It’s a resource that is going to be wasted now.”

In an email statement to CTV News Vancouver, the head of Greenpeace's oceans and plastics campaign said she is "glad" to see the plastic waste has come back to Canada.

“The situation with the Philippines is a stark reminder of what’s wrong with Canada’s approach to plastic waste,” Sarah King said.

“Canada produces and consumes too much plastic, can’t recycle it, lacks plastic industry oversight, offloads the waste problem elsewhere, and then is left to burn it or landfill it, creating more pollution and problems.”

The garbage left June 1 and was transferred onto the Anna Maersk on June 8 in Taiwan. It was originally shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 by an Ontario company that’s since been dissolved, and falsely labelled as plastics for recycling.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had originally given Canada until May 15 to get the containers on a ship or else he planned to ship it back himself.

“Prepare a grand reception,” he said at the time, “Eat it if you want to.”

“On top of the diplomatic mess that it created, it’s also a waste of resources and it’s going to cost a lot of money because incineration is expensive,” said Buonsante.

The price tag for the shipping is $1.14 million and to burn the trash in the Metro Vancouver incinerator, it will cost $375,000.

With files from The Canadian Press