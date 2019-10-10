

Ashley Hyshka and Ross McLaughlin , CTV News Vancouver





Here are your top consumer stories for Oct. 10.

Passengers don’t feel the Norwegian Spirit

Passengers aboard the Norwegian Spirit cruise liner are sharing their stories in what they call “14 days to hell.”

Approximately 2,000 passengers were supposed to sail on a "Mystical Fjords” voyage to France, Holland, Iceland, Scotland and Ireland, over the course of two weeks. But, the ship ended up missing several ports of call.

Passengers became fed up with the changes in itinerary and the extra days at sea, saying that the toilets were backed up and the food was stale. The cruise line blamed the unexpected changes on bad weather.

The company offered livid passengers a 25 per cent discount on a future cruise, but they took to the ships atrium in protest, demanding a full refund.

Several media reports show passengers abandoning the cruise during a scheduled stop in Belfast in order to travel to places they wanted to visit.

Greenpeace is naming names

In a Canada-wide trash audit done by Greenpeace, bottle, Nestlé, Tim Horton’s, Starbucks, McDonalds’s and Coca-Cola are found to be the country’s biggest plastic polluters.

In its second year, the audit surveyed nine shorelines across the country, and 39 per cent of the trash belonged to the aforementioned companies.

Cigarette butts and bottles were the most found items in the survey, with cups, lids, straws and stirrers also among the biggest plastic litterers.

While companies are making more environmental changes, especially when it comes to plastic, Greenpeace says it’s not enough. “Canada’s top plastic polluters are once again the usual suspects. Polluters like Nestlé and Tim Hortons are continuing to shift responsibility on consumers, instead of fixing their own broken business models,” said Sarah King, Head of Greenpeace Canada’s Oceans and Plastics Campaign.