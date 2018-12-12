

CTV Vancouver





A construction worker was injured Wednesday trying to stop their vehicle from rolling backwards down a hill in Coquitlam.

Mounties said the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on David Avenue at Shaughnessy Street.

Few details have been provided on what happened, but police say the worker, who had been driving the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

David Avenue was closed completely for several hours as officers investigated, but all lanes were reopened after 1 p.m.

WorkSafeBC has been called to conduct its own investigation.