

CTV News Vancouver





Drivers who rely on a popular route through Maple Ridge may face headaches as the province moves forward with safety upgrades.

"Hard hats and heavy machinery will be a common sight over the next year along the Haney Bypass," the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement Monday.

The ministry says traffic will be squeezed into one lane in each direction during the morning and evening commutes as crews work to improve the corridor. If night work or full closures are required, notice will be given in advance to residents and will be posted on DriveBC, the statement said.

Construction is expected to start this summer, and continue through the area until next summer.

The upgrades were prompted by calls from the public for safety improvements as well as changes that would make for better traffic flow.

The crash rate for the Haney Bypass is two- to three-times higher than the provincial average, and it's an area where congestion often stretches for 500 metres during peak periods.

They include dual left-turn lanes from Haney to the Lougheed Highway, raised concrete medians to separate traffic, improved lighting and a "multi-use pathway" along Lougheed.

In addition, the intersection of Highway 7 and 222nd Street will be modified to include a single right-turn lane from Lougheed onto the bypass. Left-turn lanes will remain at the intersection.

Also nearby, a new traffic signal will be installed at Callaghan Avenue, the left turnout will be removed at 225th Street, and additional turn lanes are expected at Kanaka Way.

A cycling and pedestrian path will be marked off along the north side of the Lougheed Highway from 220th to 222nd streets.

"These upgrades are designed to significantly improve traffic flow, as well as the safety of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians at a high-risk intersection," Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy said.

"This will allow people in our community to spend less time commuting and more time with their families."

The project's $22.3 million budget comes out of a $70-million pot reserved for the corridor, which also involves improvements in Pitt Meadows and Mission. It's funded by the provincial and federal governments.