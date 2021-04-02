Advertisement
Construction delays: Pattullo Bridge replacement won't be ready until 2024
Published Friday, April 2, 2021 8:04AM PDT
The Pattullo Bridge and SkyBridge are seen in an image captured by CTV News Vancouver's Pete Cline in Chopper 9 in 2019.
The completion date for the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster has been delayed to 2024.
A progress update from the government says on-site investigative work, permitting processes and challenges due to the pandemic have set back the 2023 opening date.
However, the government says the $1.37-billion project over the Fraser River remains on budget.
While work on the bridge continues on land, the in-river work is paused to protect fish and fish habitat in line with regulations from the Fisheries Department