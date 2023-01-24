Const. Nicole Chan pleaded for 'justice' in victim statement before suicide, B.C. inquest hears
In the weeks before Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan died by suicide, she detailed her anguish that a senior officer had “taken advantage” of her in an “imbalance of power” while she was severely depressed.
“If I brought this incident upon myself, I would be accountable for everything that happened. But I was sick and taken advantage of by a senior officer handling my file,” Chan wrote in a victim impact statement about Sgt. David Van Patten, dated Jan. 7, 2019.
The statement was released Tuesday on the second day of a coroner's inquest into Chan's death.
The letter sent to New Westminster police, who were investigating allegations against Van Patten, says she was sexually assaulted by him in his apartment.
Her sister told the inquest Monday that Van Patten was “blackmailing” Chan to continue a sexual relationship.
In the statement, Chan said she was already suffering from mental health challenges, but the sexual assault by Van Patten in his home aggravated her condition, stalled her career and affected her ability to maintain relationships.
“This incident has changed who I am as a person,” the statement said. “I was betrayed, coerced and taken advantage of by somebody whom I respected and looked up to.”
Chan wrote that she hoped it was clear “that Dave (Van Patten) is not someone who should have the privilege of continuing as a police officer.”
“I am only one person, but this has ruined my personal and professional life. Please help me be a survivor and not another victim. I am suffering but I still have the will to fight for this.”
She concluded her statement with a plea to “help me get some justice.”
“They say the world is not fair, but as officers, isn't justice what we fight for?”
Chan, who was on stress leave at the time, died by suicide three weeks later on Jan. 27, 2019.
Sgt. Cindy Vance, a former VPD human resources officer, told the coroner's inquest Tuesday that Chan had a history of mental health issues and potential suicide attempts before inappropriate relationships with two senior officers, including Van Patten.
During her hiring process, Chan disclosed that she had consumed 30 to 40 Tylenol in 2006, when she was 17 years old, Vance said.
Vance also testified about a 2012 car crash in Port Moody, B.C., that “triggered a concern that Ms. Chan might be suicidal.” It resulted in her being arrested and brought to a hospital under the Mental Health Act, Vance said.
She was also asked about another incident, which took place in June 2016, where Chan was identified as a potential missing person, and was later found at a Washington motel. Vance said Chan's human resources file indicates she went on sick leave two days after being located.
Randy Mackoff, a clinical psychologist for the department, told the inquest on Tuesday that on May 30, 2016, Chan chronicled her past suicide attempts to him.
“(She) told me that she tried to kill herself in high school, and tried to kill herself just before the academy, and she tried to kill herself by crashing a car two years before, after a breakup of a boyfriend,” he testified.
But, he noted, she said she “absolutely” had no thoughts of suicide at that time and expressed that she wanted to join the department's Emergency Response Team.
A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of her family last year says that around January 2016, Chan approached Van Patten to “help her in her pursuit” of that new position and claims he began extorting her around July that same year.
Supt. Shelley Horne told the inquest Monday that she met Chan in October 2017, when she worked in the sex crimes unit and was tasked with interviewing Chan about claims she made against Van Patten.
Horne, who worked in the sex crimes unit, said Chan told her that Van Patten had taken a screen recording of another member's phone and threatened to send the video to Chan's then-husband. Horne did not explain the contents of the video at the inquest.
Chan was distressed about the recording and went to Van Patten's apartment in New Westminster to talk to him about it, Horne testified.
“When she got there, she said Dave told her that he needed to feel close to her and that they needed to have sex,” Horne told the inquest. “So, Nicole told me that she had sex with him, but that she really felt disgusted by it, but felt that she had no real option but to do that.”
Horne said Chan told her that she was worried about Van Patten's ability to harm her career, so they continued the sexual relationship.
The family's civil lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Board, the police department, its union and four officers. However, a notice of discontinuance was filed in the case in September relating to one of the officers.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The statement of claim says B.C.'s police complaints commissioner asked the New Westminster Police Department to investigate the claims and it recommended charges against Van Patten.
The lawsuit says the Crown prosecution service later said it wouldn't pursue a charge, but Van Patten was dismissed from the force about a year after Chan's death.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated,' the minister responsible announced Tuesday. After months of delays, minister Karina Gould said that the federal government moved 'heaven and earth' in the last year to fix the system and speed up processing times.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Victoria police capture wanted man who was deemed immediate threat to public
Police in Victoria have located and arrested a man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was deemed an immediate threat to the public.
-
Police appeal for witnesses after fatal stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any witnesses to a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a busy mall on Sunday to come forward and speak with police.
Calgary
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Calgary's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts to receive a $5M funding boost from the province
Announced Tuesday, $4 million of the Government of Alberta's money will go to the City of Calgary and $1 million will go to the Calgary Downtown Association.
-
Motion seeks tougher penalties for catalytic converter thefts
Members of Calgary city council says stiffer penalties may be what it takes to curb catalytic converter thefts.
Edmonton
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
-
Alphabet to close Edmonton office of AI subsidiary DeepMind
Alphabet Inc. says it will close the Edmonton office owned by its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind.
Toronto
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
-
Montrealer gets second Oscar nod for work transforming Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Winnipeg Police Chief floats solution to ensure 911 calls are answered faster
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says not all 911 calls are being answered promptly, and fees on mobile phones could help solve the problem.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
-
Three Sask. men charged with first-degree murder in 2020 death
The Saskatchewan RCMP has charged three more people in the 2020 death of 20-year-old Wesley Custer.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Halifax council votes to register home of city’s first Black doctor as a heritage property
A motion to register a home that once belonged to Halifax’s first Black doctor as a heritage property has passed unanimously by regional council.
London
-
Snowfall warning issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex has now been upgraded to a snowfall warning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east London
The pedestrian involved in a collision with a car in east London Monday night has died. Police say the investigation is ongoing after emergency crews were called to the scene at Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue to the around 6:30 p.m.
-
London police make arrest after family dog stabbed multiple times
A 31-year-old man from London has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times overnight, resulting in serious injuries, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Reducing the risk of dementia
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there are things Canadians can be doing to reduce the risk of dementia.
-
After sudden influx of dogs, Sudbury's Petsave needs foster homes
An animal rescue organization in Sudbury is in urgent need of foster homes. Petsave has 50 new puppies and 14 new adult dogs at a time when it's already running at capacity.
Kitchener
-
OPP release video of break-in at Fergus business
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect arrested in Thunder Bay
An Ontario-wide arrest warrant has ended after a man from Windsor wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting was arrested in Thunder Bay.
-
Waterloo region and Guelph under snowfall warning with up to 20 cm expected Wednesday
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.