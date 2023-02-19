'Consider postponing non-essential travel' on Coquihalla, ECCC warns

People planning on driving along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt over the Family Day weekend are being asked to reconsider their trips due to a winter storm warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning Sunday afternoon, saying it is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

The weather agency says between 25 and 35 centimeters of snow are expected to accumulate, creating "hazardous winter conditions" along the route.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the storm warning says.

Drivers who do set out along the route are urged to be prepared and to monitor weather alerts and traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning is in effect for the eastern part of the Fraser Valley, with more than 50 millimetres of precipitation expected through Monday.