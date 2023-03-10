Conservation officers rescue B.C. miner stranded for days by winter storm

A miner who became stranded by a winter storm in a remote area of B.C.'s central Interior was rescued with the help of conservation officers.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted about the rescue on Twitter Friday, saying officers were about to conduct caribou closure patrols when a call came in from Quesnel RCMP about a stranded miner approximately 26 kilometres from a plowed road.

"The 60-year-old miner had gone into his claim eight days prior and was four days overdue to return," the tweet reads. "He had a trailer for shelter but no way of checking in and a large snowfall made driving out in his Jeep virtually impossible."

Three BCCOS members in the area quickly stepped in to help — using snowmobiles to reach the miner.

The BCCOS says the miner had tried to get out with a "very old, slow and unreliable snowmobile" that likely wouldn't have made the trek.

It added that another snowstorm was on the way, which could have made the situation even more dire.

The miner was not injured and the BCCOS says he was "grateful for the help."

One of the responding conservation officers says he was happy to lend a helping hand.

"One thing I love about this job is you never know what's going to happen in a day," says Kyle Bueckert. "The reward of being able to help someone is thanks enough."