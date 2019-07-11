A section of Mundy Park in Coquitlam is closed off after conservation officers set a trap in the hopes of capturing a family of bears that have been active in the area.

The trap is located east of a public pool in an area that’s now been blocked off by tape.

Coquitlam park manager Kathleen Reinheimer said the bears are believed to be a mother and two yearlings.

"The bears are conditioned to human food, but may be suitable candidates for short distance relocation," said the BC Conservation Service in an emailed statement.

The bears have reportedly been able to get food out of "unattended picnic baskets and backpacks," according to conservation.

Reinheimer said garbage cans in the park are bear-proof, but they are reminding visitors to take precautions with food brought into the park.

People are being asked to report sightings to the conservation service at 1-877-952-7277.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.