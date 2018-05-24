

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





There are more than 31,000 condo complexes in B.C. and living in close communities with shared walls can create squabbles. Maybe your neighbours are too loud, they don’t respect the strata bylaws or you’re bombarded with obnoxious smells. What do you do when you run into problems?

Janice Connell says overwhelming cooking smells have been coming into her condo for months. The odours were strongest in the bathroom, and she thought they were seeping in around the pipes.

“We’ll be sitting out here and there’ll be a woof of smell,” she said.

She had the electrical outlets taped up, shoved a towel under the bathroom door, added fans and opened the windows, but nothing worked.

"I don't think I should have to smell somebody else's smells," said Connell.

Her building’s strata bylaws address nuisances that interfere with the rights of other people's enjoyment of their property. But she doesn't believe her strata has done enough.

She complained to her property manager and to her strata and sent a registered letter to the other owner. Inspectors were brought and she reached out the builder and tried to reach the architect of the building to figure out if there was a ventilation issue. She contacted City Hall, the Fire Department and there was still no improvement. She even hired a lawyer.

"Then I had lawyer's fees as well of probably about a thousand dollars,” she said, "I'm lost because I don't know what to do."

Shannon Salter, the chair of B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal, says she has heard of these types of complaints before.

The tribunal offers an online service that helps resolve strata disputes. It provides information to resolve problems yourself and if that doesn't work, a mediator is appointed.

"Well we have many people living in very close quarters,” said Salter, "If the parties can't agree then an independent tribunal member steps in looks at the evidence, looks at the law, and reaches a decision which is binding."

But hopefully disputes never get that far because you still need to live with your neighbours.

"They have to continue to see each other at the mailbox, or in the hallways or at the gym. These are neighbors and those relationships are important to preserve wherever possible," Salter explained.

Connell says she’ll be going to the Civil Rights Tribunal next, and if that doesn’t work? She’ll look to sell.

When Ross McLaughlin visited the condo, he didn't notice any smell but the property manager told us it is aware of the situation. Connell says the smells went away for a while but have have started up again.

The Civil Resolution Tribunal has had about 1,000 strata complaints covering all kinds of issues and has resolved more than half.