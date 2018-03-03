

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A police officer in Abbotsford, B.C., has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a breach of trust charge.

The Abbotsford Police Department says in a statement that Const. Christopher Nicholson received a 17-month conditional sentence on Friday, though details of the sentence were not released.

Nicholson was charged with multiple counts of breach of trust, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to traffic drugs in May 2013 following an eight-month undercover investigation by Vancouver police.

Vancouver's then-chief of police, Jim Chu, said at the time that the operation was initially based on allegations that an officer was providing false information to his colleagues, who used the information to obtain search warrants.

Abbotsford police say Nicholson pled guilty to a single count of breach of trust last September.

He is currently suspended from the force with pay.