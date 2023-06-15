Concerns raised as Vancouver police deliver report on Myles Gray inquest to board

A report to the Vancouver Police Board says the department is committed to adopting both recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the beating death of Myles Gray, but advocates say key concerns remain unaddressed.

In a statement released by Pivot Legal Society, the policy director for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association says the police report “leads the reader to believe that everything is fine at the (department) - short of implementing body-worn cameras.”

Meghan McDermott says the department “insists that its approach to crisis de-escalation is fine and dandy,” though she says police are using the same practices they did at the time Gray died in August 2015 after a beating by several officers.

The initial 911 call on the day the 33-year-old died was about an agitated man who was behaving erratically and who had sprayed a woman with a garden hose.

Gray, 33, died after a beating by police that left him with injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

The jury at the coroner's inquest made two recommendations for Vancouver police, with expediting the use of body-worn cameras for all patrol officers at the top of the list, followed by enhanced crisis de-escalation training for officers - especially in situations where someone is experiencing a mental-health disturbance.