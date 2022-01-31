Concept sketches show what transit in Metro Vancouver could look like in 30 years

VANCOUVER -

Quadrupling the rapid transit network is just one of the changes to public transportation Metro Vancouver could see over the next three decades, according to TransLink.

In a news release Thursday, the transit authority said its Transport 2050 plan has been approved by the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation and TransLink's board of directors.

The regional transportation strategy is a blueprint designed to guide decisions on transportation for the next 30 years, which includes more than 100 actions to make transit more affordable, reliable and environmentally sustainable.

TransLink said the key components of the plan include quadrupling the rapid transit network with more than 300 kilometres of new rapid transit, which could include bus rapid transit, light rail, subway or SkyTrain.

The transit authority said the future of public transportation will also look a lot greener, by completing a connected 850-kilometre traffic-separated major bikeway network and promoting the use of electric and shared vehicles.

The Transport 2050 plan was created as part of a three-phase process that began in 2019 when TransLink hosted more than 350 in-person and virtual events that resulted in 38,000 surveys to gather feedback on the future of public transportation in Metro Vancouver.

"With input from thousands of regional residents, Transport 2050 is an exciting vision for the future of transportation and connected communities in Metro Vancouver," said B.C.'s Environment Minister George Heyman.

"A better, cleaner transportation system supports liveable communities, and aligns with our CleanBC roadmap calling for increased electrification of our transit fleet, expanded opportunities for active transportation and other transportation initiatives to meet our climate targets."

TransLink said it will continue to develop a blueprint that will outline shorter-term transit goals, which is expected to be released later this year.