VANCOUVER -- Police have released a composite sketch of a man believed to be connected with an attempted child abduction in Barriere, B.C.

RCMP say the man who allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl by the wrist on the afternoon of Nov. 22 is described as being in his 40s, with hazel eyes, a beard and short brown hair.

They say a specially trained forensic artist met with the girl in order to create the sketch.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching that description in the area of Dunn Lake Road and Barriere Town Road is asked to call police.