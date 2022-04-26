Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday

Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.

It's a nearly-week-long extension from when the project was initially expected to be complete, due to delays based on issues with the city's plan and the discovery of two bodies inside.

"With a demolition of this size and nature under such a tight deadline it is not uncommon to encounter unexpected challenges that can impact the timeline," read its Monday statement.

The city said it will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible.

"Gastown residents and businesses will be pleased to know, however, that there will be no further power outages," the statement read.

Crews returned to the site at Abbott and Water streets Monday morning with the demolition process starting around 7 a.m.

Initially, a spokesperson for the city told CTV News in an email that the goal was to “finish by the end of day today,” but that estimate did not include clean up nor a timeline for when the roads would reopen.

Early Monday afternoon, crews pulled out what is believed to be a computer tower and PVR box from the second floor, which could potentially be linked to the building's security cameras.

Janice Abbott, the CEO of Atira Property Management Inc., which operates the Winters Residence supportive housing, confirmed that she did inform the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services of such equipment the day of the fire.

CTV News reached out to the City of Vancouver to inquire about the retrieved equipment, but did not hear back in time of publication.

The demolition process was paused on Friday after two bodies were discovered inside the building, one identified as Indigenous woman Mary Ann Garlow, who friends and family describe as generous and loving.

“If you were hungry, she gave you her sandwiches or if you needed change for something, she’d give you all the change she had. She was just a giver," said Colin Fox, Garlow's friend and neighbour for decades.

“She’s going to be sadly missed."

The second victim has yet to be identified.

Five people were also injured in the blaze on April 11. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said last week that the cause of the blaze was unattended candles.