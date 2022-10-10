Complaints of 'bad parking job' outside B.C. Superstore lead to impaired driver: RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP officers respond to reports of a bizarre parking job at a local Superstore on Oct. 9, 2022. (Handout) West Kelowna RCMP officers respond to reports of a bizarre parking job at a local Superstore on Oct. 9, 2022. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener