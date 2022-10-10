Complaints of 'bad parking job' outside B.C. Superstore lead to impaired driver: RCMP

An impaired driver was caught after bystanders complained about a "bad parking job" outside a Superstore in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, according to police.

West Kelowna RCMP said they found the driver's car on the sidewalk near the entrance to the busy grocery store on Sunday night.

Officers waited for the driver to return to the vehicle, then issued the individual a fine and licence suspension. The car was also impounded.

Authorities said the driver was impaired by drugs, but did not provide any further information.

West Kelowna RCMP said Sunday's incident was just one of 11 involving impaired drivers in the community leading up to and during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“Most of these investigations were self-generated by the police officers on patrols during the Thanksgiving long weekend and serve as a good reminder to always assign a sober designated driver," Insp. Robert Pikola said in a news release.

On average, crashes kill three people and injure 580 others over the Thanksgiving weekend in British Columbia, according to the province's public auto insurer. The vast majority of the collisions and injuries are recorded in the Lower Mainland.

"Distracted driving, impaired driving and speed are the top three contributing factors in these crashes," ICBC said in a warning last week.

"Keep your mind and eyes on the road at all times. Program your GPS before you head out for your trip and leave your phone alone."