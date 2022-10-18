Complaints about health care in B.C. reach 10-year high
Complaints about British Columbia's health-care system to the provincial ombudsperson have reached a 10-year high.
Jay Chalke's annual report for 2021-2022 says the office received almost 1,300 complaints or inquiries focused on programs and services provided by the Ministry of Health.
The figure is more than 15 per cent of all 8,215 complaints lodged with the office in that period.
Chalke says in a news release that health care was top of mind for those who reached out to his office, with complaints ranging from visitor restrictions for long-term care to surgery delays, and COVID-19 measures to quality of care.
It says the Ministry of Health, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. and the Ministry of Children and Family Development were the top three most complained about public bodies.
Among the problems Chalke's office says it solved was that of a lottery winner whose $150,000 cheque was withheld because the B.C. Lottery Corp. tried to insist on signed waivers from friends who were with the woman when she bought the ticket.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.
Vancouver Island family battles B.C. government over spelling of son's Indigenous name
A Campbell River, B.C., family's fight to officially register their son's Indigenous name with the province is heating up. Back in April, the couple spoke with CTV News when they were first trying to register their son's name with the B.C. government. But after months without a response, the couple has now taken the matter to the B.C. Supreme Court.
BC Ferries cancels Nanaimo-Tsawwassen sailings due to engine trouble
Mechanical problems forced the cancellation of three BC Ferries sailings between Nanaimo, B.C., and Greater Vancouver on Tuesday.
'Hugely disappointing': Central Saanich postpones annual Halloween fireworks, bonfire
The District of Central Saanich is delaying its annual Halloween fireworks and bonfire celebration because of a lengthy drought that's been affecting Vancouver Island. The municipality says the popular community event at Centennial Park will be delayed until late 2022 or early 2023 once fire risks are lower.
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
Multi-day career fairs targeting Ontario students aim to fill major gap in skilled trades workforce
The Ontario government is calling it a first — putting on five multi-day career fairs across the province this fall to attract young people into the skilled trades amid a massive shortage of workers in the professions.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
Saskatoon sees 'Soaring growth after a long stagnation': Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.
Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.
Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency
Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.
What is a butter board? Inside the newest TikTok-inspired food trend
The latest gourmet food trend garnering millions of views on social media has made its way to Saskatchewan.
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
-
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
WATERLOO REGION VOTES | Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters
It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge with several key issues diving politicians and the community.