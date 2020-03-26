Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked us all to limit our time in public and has even ordered several businesses to close, including bars, clubs, salons, spas and tattoo parlours. However, gyms have not been ordered to close.

Many fitness centres closed voluntarily a couple of weeks ago and now CTV News is getting complaints about some that remain open.

EZ Fit in Burnaby and New Westminster is still open 24 hours a day and some of its members are concerned.

“Well you’re sharing equipment even if you do go ahead and wipe that down it’s just, there’s too much of a risk,” said Johanton, an EZ Fit member who did not want his last name used.

CTV News visited both locations and saw signs on the door limiting the number of people allowed inside; just 11 at the New Westminster location, 16 at the Burnaby gym.

There are also signs on the door advising health precautions to take and encouraging physical distancing.

One member working out inside was asked if he was worried about the Corona virus.

“No, I hear about corona but there’s not that much people though,” he said, looking around at a few other members working out.

On Wednesday, Dr. Henry asked all of us to do our part.

“We need to connect virtually. We need to have a safe space between us for the next little while,” she said. “Small groups, even two or three, can sometimes be that transmission point.”

Yet gyms can stay open as long as they meet the health requirements set down by health officials including, cleaning recommendations and physical distancing.

But with many gyms deciding to shut down voluntarily, we asked EZ Fit owner Shing Tam why he hasn’t.

“Right now the B.C. government says anything above 50 people has to close. They never said that fitness centres or gyms has to close,” he said.

Tam says first responders have been asking for a place to work out and he wants to give it to them.

“We have sanitizer, we have soap, we are mopping every day,” he said.

He says if the province tells him to close he’ll do that but will remain open until then.

However, he’s getting some push back from people who have been weighing in.

“I don’t know who makes the decisions but I don’t think they’re doing the right thing,” said Johnathon. “So I think they’ve gotten some comments. They’re going to have to make a decision pretty quick here.”