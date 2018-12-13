

CTV Vancouver





Two companies have been charged following an investigation into alleged chicken abuse in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that came to light last year.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's probe began after the release of disturbing hidden camera video that allegedly captured workers mistreating chickens, slamming them against crates and even pulling a limb off a live bird.

This week, the CFIA announced a total of 38 charges under the Health of Animals Regulations against Chilliwack-based labour contractor Elite Farm Services Ltd. and its president Dwayne Paul Dueck, as well as Markham, Ont.-based Sofina Foods Inc.

Elite works directly for Sofina Foods, which sells chicken under the Lilydale brand.

The counts fall under Section 139(1) of the HAR, which states that "No person shall beat an animal being loaded or unloaded in a way likely to cause injury or undue suffering to it," and Section 139(2), which indicates "No person shall load or unload, or cause to be loaded or unloaded, an animal in a way likely to cause injury or undue suffering to it."

Dueck and the companies are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Chilliwack on Dec. 18.

