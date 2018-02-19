

CTV Vancouver



PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”

March 16-18

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

www.pawpatrollive.com/city/vancouver-bc/

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is coming to Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on March 16 – 18. It’s an exciting family event - a day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol Race to the Rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Tickets are available at www.pawpatrollive.com/city/vancouver-bc/