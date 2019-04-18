More than a hundred people gathered in Penticton to share their grief and show their resilience at a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Families and friends of the four victims who lost their lives in this week's shooting spree were surrounded by supportive strangers at the event in Gyro Park.

"It doesn’t seem real," said Tom Thicke, a friend of one of the victims. "It's important to come to bring the community together and show support, especially for the ones hurt from all of this."

On Monday morning, a gunman shot and killed two men and two women, all in their 60s and 70s.

Penticton RCMP said the victims were shot at three locations in the city, including two homes that are next to one another on Cornwall Drive.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre organized the vigil to acknowledge the lives that were lost and bring the community together.

"Death is not easy to get over. Baby steps," said Jennifer Hutchinson, who knew one of the victims.

"I've gotten to know her for the past few years and she is a very lovely lady. It is really sad to see that she is not with us anymore…it's got to be hard for the people left behind."

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said the city is strong and will be able to move forward.

"I'm very, very proud of Penticton and its citizens, not only for coming out tonight, for helping each other and for protecting each other through the crisis," he said.

The event was also a way for residents to show their gratitude to first responders.

The candlelight vigil was followed by a moment of silence.

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.