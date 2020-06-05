VANCOUVER -- Every June, law enforcement officers from across the country lace up for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics B.C.

The event had to innovate this year due to the global pandemic and made the decision to go virtual.

Officers from detachments across the province got creative making videos and putting in the kilometres during the week of June 1 to 7 to help raise the much-needed funds.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the event, so the fundraising goal was set at $30,000.

The fundraising goal was surpassed, so a new goal was set to raise $60,000.

The support of this event is critical for supporting the 5,200 Special Olympics of British Columbia athletes across the province.

