VANCOUVER -- People were first introduced to the Ministry of Silly Walks in a sketch done by John Cleese in Monty Python.

The movement gained global traction with Juridictions of Silly Walks popping up around the world during the pandemic.

A North Vancouver woman who wished to remain anonymous set up a silly walk zone on Jones Avenue.

Neighbours reached out to share their delight over having this to enjoy during their daily strolls. The overall sentiment was that it provided an opportunity to laugh during this difficult time.

The creator of the North Vancouver jurisdiction told CTV Morning Live that she wanted to create some spontaneous fun for passersby. She has been sharing her neighbours creative silly walks on her Instagram page @jonesave.sillywalks.

