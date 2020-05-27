WEST VANCOUVER -- The teachers at Sentinel Secondary School in West Vancouver wanted their students to know that they want them back.

Staff members virtually gathered to create a lip sync video to the popular 'N Sync 1990s track "I Want You Back."

English teacher Mrs. Winstone got the idea from a school in Nova Scotia and says she thought it was such a catchy tune.

She collaborated with her colleagues who enthusiastically put on their own creative spin to their version. The YouTube video has garnered almost 15,000 views.

The teachers involved were surprised how viral the video went, but said that the entire project was all for the students.

The overall shared sentiment is that they miss being in the classroom with them. They wanted to use the video to let them know that they were thinking of the students and wanted to provide a laugh and a smile.

Community Connection is all about sharing your positive stories and videos. You can email yours to communityconnection@ctv.ca.