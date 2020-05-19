VANCOUVER -- The pandemic has made for a busy time for families. Parents are looking for avenues to keep children entertained while stimulating their minds.

The Abbotsford Police Department wanted to help out so officers have been taking turns hosting story time.

Sgt. Judy Bird explained that many on the force have been missing the community outreach they typically take part in.

This is a way for members of the Abbotsford Police Department to have a little fun and engage with young community members in a positive way. AbbyPD's story time will be published weekly on its YouTube channel.

